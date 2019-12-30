IIT Kanpur Professor Accused Of Harassment Will Be Asked To Leave: Report

The Indian Institute of Expertise, Kanpur, had arrange a probe after the lady’s grievance.

A senior professor on the Indian Institute of Expertise, Kanpur, accused of sexually harassing a international pupil in September, might be requested to retire from the institute. The choice was taken at a gathering of the board of governors lately.

In keeping with sources, the incident befell in September this yr when the scholar submitted a grievance that the professor within the civil engineering division had been sexually harassing her.

The IIT administration initially tried to suppress the difficulty and didn’t take any motion for every week, sources mentioned. The lady then forwarded her grievance to the ladies’s cell and to her Embassy.

After the intervention of the Embassy, the institute arrange a probe. Different international college students, college members and staff have been questioned and CCTV footage was additionally screened.

After a three-month lengthy inquiry held at numerous ranges, the stories indicted the accused professor.

“The Board decided that the accused professor should be given compulsory retirement so that such incidents do not recur in the future. The process for retirement has been initiated,” mentioned a senior college member although the IIT administration has not but issued any assertion on the matter.