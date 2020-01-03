IIT-Kanpur ‘Rethink’ On Probe If Pak Poet Faiz’s Poem Is “Anti-Hindu”?

IIT-Kanpur college students learn out Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem at a protest march on December 17.

Lucknow:

Is the IIT-Kanpur administration going again on a probe into whether or not Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s iconic poem “Hum Dekhenge” – sung as a protest anthem for many years – provoke anti-Hindu sentiments? After first making the alleged “anti-Hindu” nature of the poem a spotlight of its investigation, the premier institute now claims the probe is far wider in its scope and pertains to many allegations round a protest march final month by college students on the campus, and that the poem and its contents are only one facet of it.

The ‘climb-down’ from the institute’s administration appears to have come after immense outrage over the proposed investigation. A probe committee was arrange by IIT-Kanpur after a criticism over college students reciting the poem earlier than a solidarity march within the institute on December 17, for his or her counterparts at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia college. It was a part of the countrywide scholar protests triggered by the police crackdown on Jamia college students on December 15.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the Urdu poet from Pakistan’s Sialkot – a communist and atheist – was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1963. He used non secular metaphors in his poetry to assault the institution.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was jailed a number of occasions for his revolutionary writings. He wrote “Hum Dekhenge… (We are going to see)” – considered one of his finest remembered compositions – in New York in 1979 . It was a mark of protest in opposition to Pakistani dictator Zia-ul-Haq, who declared himself the President of the nation after overthrowing the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto authorities. In 1986, the tune assumed an iconic standing after Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano sung the poem of defiance in opposition to the martial legislation in Lahore in entrance of a 50,000-plus crowd.

“Some media has been reporting that IIT-Kanpur has set up a committee to decide if a poem by the poet Faiz is anti-Hindu or not. This is very misleading. The reality is that the institute has received a complaint from multiple sections of the community saying that during a protest march taken out by students on the 17th (December), a certain poem was read and then some social media posts were made that were inflammatory. We received complaints from other sections that during the march, a group has tried to block the march. So the institute has set up a committee to see if the complaints are genuine and what action should be taken,” mentioned Professor Manindra Agarwal, Deputy Director of the IIT-Kanpur in a press release launched on Thursday.

On Tuesday although, Professor Agarwal had mentioned this when requested particularly about why a peaceable protest by college students was being probed: “This is because we received a complaint a few days later, where a few videos and social media posts were attached. It can be said that improper language was used. In the video it was shown that one of the students had read a poem, before the march, of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. One of its interpretations could be anti-Hindu. The complaint was in this regard and that’s why an inquiry committee was formed.”

Amongst those that voiced their anger over the transfer by the IIT-Kanpur administration was senior lyricist Javed Akhtar, who termed the incident absurd and humorous.

Talking to ANI about Faiz and the controversy, the author instructed information company ANI, “Calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz ‘anti-Hindu’ is so absurd and funny that it’s difficult to seriously talk about it.”

The author additional mentioned that Faiz wrote the poem “Hum Dekhenge” in opposition to then Pakistan authorities run by Zia-ul-Haq. “He lived half his life outside Pakistan. He was called anti-Pakistan there. ‘Hum Dekhenge’, he wrote against Zia ul Haq’s government, which was a communal, regressive and fundamentalist government,” Mr Akhtar instructed ANI.

The criticism in opposition to the scholars was filed by Dr Vashi Mant Sharma, who’s a part of the ‘INSPIRE’college on the IIT-Kanpur . A authorities doc says the ‘INSPIRE’ scheme has been designed to supply “contractual research positions to young achievers for independent research and emerge as a leader in future science & technology”.

Dr Sharma can also be the “mentor” for an online portal referred to as Agniveer that lists work in opposition to “conversions” on its web site very prominently. On his private web site, Dr Sharma describes the December 17 incident, saying he confronted the scholars taking out the protest march inside IIT-Kanpur on the day.

“I knew the poem. So I objected instantly. A few others joined me too. We outshouted the mob of 300. Since then, everybody is teaching us the context of these revolutionary lines,” Dr Sharma mentioned earlier than going forward with what he claims to be a takedown of the poet.

In a tweet on Thursday, Dr Sharma claimed his Twitter account had been “unsuspended” after 10 months and that Twitter had issued an apology to him.