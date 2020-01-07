Ikea To Pay $46 Million To Family Of Toddler Crushed To Death By Dresser

This may very well be the biggest baby wrongful demise settlement ever within the US. (Representational)

Washington:

Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million to the mother and father of a two-year-old boy who was killed when a chest of drawers tipped over on him, the household’s lawyer stated Tuesday.

Jozef Dudek died in Might 2017 at his residence in California when a Malm mannequin dresser toppled over on him, inflecting neck crushing accidents that triggered him to suffocate. That piece of furnishings had been recalled a 12 months earlier following a sequence of comparable accidents.

The boy’s mother and father sued the Swedish furnishings maker in 2018 on grounds the corporate didn’t take measures to make its merchandise safer and extra steady, the legislation agency Feldman Shepherd stated in a press release.

Ikea agreed Monday to pay the household $46 million in what may very well be the biggest baby wrongful demise settlement ever in the US, the legislation agency stated.

The identical firm in 2016 gained a $50 million greenback settlement shared out amongst three households that misplaced kids to comparable accidents involving the Malm chest of drawers.

Ikea confirmed the brand new settlement to AFP.

“We remain committed to working proactively and collaboratively to address this very important home safety issue. Again, we offer our deepest condolences,” Ikea stated in a press release.

The settlement with the Dudek household additionally requires Ikea to do extra to succeed in out to prospects who purchased Malm items or comparable merchandise.

Ikea introduced the recall of practically 36 million Malm chests of drawers in North America and 1.6 million in China after six kids died and one other 30 had been harm within the US in accidents involving that piece of furnishings.

