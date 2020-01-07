Ikea to pay $46 million to parents of two-year-old boy who died when dresser fell on top of him

Ikea can pay $46million to the dad and mom of a two-year-old boy who was crushed to demise by one of many firm’s dressers that tipped over in his bed room in 2017.

The settlement was introduced on Monday by attorneys for Craig and Joleen Dudek, a California couple whose two-year-old son, Jozef, died in Might 2017.

The Dudeks’ legal professionals consider it’s the largest settlement ensuing from the wrongful demise of a kid ever paid out in United States historical past.

The $46million sum is sort of thrice the quantity paid in 2016 to settle comparable lawsuits filed by dad and mom of different youngsters killed in tip-overs of its dressers.

Three households cut up $50million between them in that 2016 court docket case.

A spokesperson for Ikea confirmed the settlement on Monday, telling DailyMail.com: ‘While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a decision.

Jozef Dudek, 2, was killed in Might 2017 after a dresser his dad and mom purchased from Ikea fell on high of him

Younger Josef Dudek is seen within the above undated file picture together with his dad and mom Joleen and Craig Dudek. The dad and mom filed a wrongful demise lawsuit in opposition to Ikea, the Swedish furnishings maker

Joleen and Craig Dudek, high proper, consolation one another as they be part of a information convention in Philadelphia through video on Monday. The information convention was held by the couple’s legal professionals (seen seated to the left)

Jozef is believed to have been the primary baby who was killed by the Malm Three dresser (seen within the above inventory picture) after the corporate introduced a recall of the unit in 2016

‘We stay dedicated to working proactively and collaboratively to deal with this crucial house security problem.

‘Once more, we provide our deepest condolences.’

Dudek’s mom, Joleen, instructed USA Immediately: ‘We miss him a lot.

‘He could be turning 5 this 12 months in April.

‘We by no means thought two 12 months previous may trigger a brief 30-inch dresser to tip over and suffocate him.

‘It was solely later that we realized that this dresser was designed unstable and didn’t meet security requirements and that this had occurred to different little boys.’

At the least 9 kids are believed to have died on account of Ikea dressers which have tipped over.

Most of these incidents occurred when the kid pulled on a drawer of the unit, tipping it ahead.

Jozef was killed when a three-drawer Malm dresser fell on him within the bed room of his house after his dad and mom put him down for a nap.

The boy was in his bed room alone when the accident occurred and was discovered trapped below the dresser by his father.

He’s the fourth baby killed particularly by the Malm product.

Jozef is believed to be the primary confirmed demise since Ikea recalled the dresser in 2016.

Ikea says that within the three years for the reason that Malm dresser was recalled, the corporate has destroyed 420,000 returned items.

The corporate additionally says it has supplied prospects with 1.05 million anchoring kits.

Security advocates say, nonetheless, that there are probably hundreds of thousands of unstable dressers in shoppers’ properties right this moment.

Ikea has been accused of not doing sufficient to alert prospects of the risks posed by merchandise already bought.

As per the phrases of the settlement with the Dudek household, Ikea’s president, Javier Quinones, agreed to satisfy with Dad and mom In opposition to Tip-Overs, an advocacy group made up of people that have misplaced their kids to tipped over bureaus and drawers.

Quinones reportedly needed to satisfy final 12 months, however ultimately determined to postpone the sit-down as a consequence of pending litigation.

Janet McGee, whose two-year-old son Ted additionally died when an Ikea-made dresser tipped over onto him within the household’s Minnesota house in 2016, is a member of Dad and mom In opposition to Tip-Overs.

Curran Collas (pictured left and proper together with his mom Jackie) was killed in 2014 when he was crushed by an Ikea dresser

Ted McGee (pictured with mother Janet) was killed in 2012 when he was crushed by an Ikea dresser

Washington State toddler Camden Ellis, 2, was discovered trapped beneath a Three-drawer Malm dresser in June 2014 and died after 4 days on a ventilator

She stated she plans to inform Quinones that his firm’s recall of the dresser has been ineffective.

McGee says she observed plenty of folks nonetheless promoting the dresser on Fb market.

When she reached out to the sellers and knowledgeable them there had been a recall of the product, she says they instructed her they weren’t even conscious of it.

‘Ikea has to do more to get this message out to consumers,’ McGee stated.

‘This is exactly why Jozef Dudek died, because they did not get this message out to consumers.’

Two different toddlers, Curran Collas of Pennsylvania and Camden Ellis of Washington, died between 2012 and 2014 after comparable incidents.

The Collas, Ellis, and McGee households cut up the $50million settlement between them.

A two-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Virginia, additionally died in September 2011, whereas toddlers additionally died in 1989, 2002 and 2007 in comparable incidents.

Ikea recalled a complete of 29 million objects bought within the US in 2016 after the merchandise failed business security assessments as a result of they might fall over when unattached to a wall.