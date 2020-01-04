January three, 2020 | 7:46pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., mocked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday after the senator steered that she and different Democrats have been “outraged” over the loss of life of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Cruz was responding to a tweet during which Omar known as on members of Congress to step in and stop President Trump from partaking in armed battle with Iran.

Cruz tweeted: “According the the [sic] Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men [sic] & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he’s finally dead?”

In response, Omar steered that Cruz was purposefully overlooking the precise nature of her criticism.

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” she responded. “But of course you know that.”

She additionally tweeted a quote during which Cruz, President Trump’s former opponent within the 2016 Republican primaries, solid doubt on Trump’s skill to guide.

Omar additionally criticized Trump, indicating that he was doing what he predicted former President Obama would do with Iran: begin a conflict.

“This reckless mind is now leading us to war!” she tweeted, alongside screenshots of Trump’s earlier tweets.

Each Cruz and Omar sit on the Senate and Home international relations committees, respectively. Whereas it’s unclear how Congress will proceed, the president would wish the legislative department’s approval for a proper declaration of conflict.

Cruz additionally defended Trump from rhetorical assaults by former Obama administration official Ben Rhodes.

“Trump may have just started a war with no congressional debate,” Rhodes tweeted.

Cruz responded by mocking the Iranian nuclear deal arrange beneath Rhodes and the previous president., tweeting: “Perhaps it would have been a better idea to send him $1.7 billion in unmarked bills, in pallets on planes in the dead of night, so he could kill more Americans?”