Illegal casino discovered in Hacienda Heights, authorities say

Sheriff’s investigators found what authorities described as an unlawful playing operation in Hacienda Heights on Wednesday night time.

A deputy patrolling the world tried to detain a person and a lady shortly earlier than 9:30 p.m. after he noticed the person hand a lady a handgun, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division mentioned in a information launch.

The girl went inside a property within the 1300 block of Hacienda Boulevard and locked the door, authorities mentioned. Deputies gave orders through loudspeaker for her to exit however she didn’t, in response to investigators.

Tactical groups with the sheriff’s Particular Enforcement Bureau responded and had been in a position to persuade the lady to come back out; she was accompanied by 11 different individuals, in response to officers.

Police then served a search warrant on the property and located that it was housing “an illegal gambling casino,” the Sheriff’s Division mentioned. They recovered a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun from inside.

Eleven individuals had been arrested on suspicion of unlawful playing, and two of them additionally face weapons costs. As well as, the person who handed the gun to the lady faces a cost of possession of methamphetamine on the market, authorities mentioned.