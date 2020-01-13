Illegal E-Rickshaws In Noida To Be Seized, Say Traffic Police Officials

In three days, 44 e-rickshaws plying with out correct paperwork have been seized. (File)

Noida:

E-rickshaws plying in Noida with out legitimate paperwork can be seized and proceedings can be initiated in opposition to homeowners of heavy autos like buses and vans if they’re discovered parked alongside roads, the Noida Site visitors Police mentioned at this time.

Over the previous three days, 44 e-rickshaws plying with out correct quantity plates and paperwork have been seized, and one other 24 autos, together with personal automobiles, discovered parked in no-parking zones, towed by visitors officers, it mentioned.

Challans have been issued to 135 car homeowners beneath the Motor Automobiles Act for violation of assorted visitors guidelines, it added.

“The initial phase of unclogging roads with such action has been carried out on the DSC road and it would be extended to Udyog Marg and Master Plan roads 1, 2 and 3 also,” Superintendent of Police, Site visitors, Anil Kumar Jha mentioned.

The district visitors police have additionally requested transporters to shift their buses and vans to Transport Nagar in Sector 67 inside every week and not park them alongside metropolis roads.

“A meeting has been convened with the transporters and they have been told to ensure the change within seven days, failing which we will initiate proceedings against them,” Mr Jha mentioned.

Heavy autos are sometimes discovered parked alongside roads in Sector 37, Botanical Backyard, Mannequin City, Mamoora, Labour Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 105 close to Yatharth Hospital, amongst different areas, officers mentioned.

Vehicles additionally create a nuisance for the general public as they stand parked in Sectors 1 to 11 of town which is basically recognized as an industrial space, they added.