Illinois cop charged with DUI after off-duty crash kills fellow officer

An Illinois cop is going through DUI costs in a crash that killed one other police officer who was using in her SUV, authorities stated.

Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, 35, was driving on Interstate 55 in Will County early Sunday when her 2019 Dodge Durango slammed into the rear of a field truck concerned in an earlier crash, the Chicago Tribune stories.

Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer, 33, who was using with Zilka on the time, was pronounced lifeless on the scene. Zilka, a 12-year division veteran, was charged with drunken driving and likewise obtained a quotation for driving too quick for circumstances, in response to the Illinois State Police.

The officers, who had been each off-duty on the time, had been associates. It’s unclear the place they had been headed simply previous to the deadly wreck, Zilka’s legal professional, Jeff Tomczak, instructed the newspaper.

“She’s totally devastated,” Tomczak stated. “I can’t express how distraught she is … just devastated totally.”

Tomzcak stated exams indicated that Zilka, of Plainfield, had a blood alcohol content material under the state’s authorized restrict of .08, however he declined to elaborate.

After the crash, Zilka requested a bystander at a scene to assist her free Schauer from the SUV, the witness instructed WLS-TV.

“She just said, ‘He’s not moving, he’s not moving, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do,’” Elizabeth Hock recalled. “Well, then she had asked me to try to get the car off of the gentleman. I said I can’t do stuff like that. That’s the fire department’s job.”

Schauer, a 10-year veteran cop, was a “well-respected” member of Berwyn police, division officers stated in a press release.

Along with a state police investigation, police in Joliet have additionally launched an inside probe into the crash, WLS-TV stories.

Zilka, whose preliminary bond listening to had been set for Monday, will return to courtroom at a later date, Tomczak instructed the Tribune. She has been launched after posting bond, WLS-TV stories.

One of many officer’s neighbors, in the meantime, stated she was shocked to be taught of the allegations Zilka now faces.

“She’s a great neighbor,” Plainfield resident Erin Walter instructed WGN-TV. “I was shocked to hear the news. She’s a great person.”