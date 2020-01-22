I’m 59 and haven’t hit menopause – and it’s all down to great sex!

On nights out with my girlfriends, there comes a degree within the night the place I consciously preserve quiet: that second, after a few glasses, when the floodgates open they usually animatedly talk about scorching flushes, sleeplessness, lethargy and evening sweats.

I can’t take part with all this menopause-related chatter as a result of, regardless of being 59, I’m but to undergo the dreaded change.

I nonetheless have intervals and have by no means skilled a scorching flush, by no means thoughts another symptom of hormonal change.

It has lengthy puzzled me why I’ve seemingly dodged the bullet. So, final week’s analysis, which stated common intercourse would possibly assist to defer the menopause, was nothing wanting a revelation.

Vicky Rhodes, 59, who hasn't skilled menopause, revealed her intimate relationship with a youthful man as analysis suggests common intercourse may deter the menopause

Ultimately, I believe I do know what’s been happening, as a result of the years once I might need anticipated to undergo the menopause had been taken up with a passionate affair.

For ten years, I used to be intimate virtually each day with a good-looking man a decade my junior. I can solely guess that’s what has saved my hormones seemingly unchanged — and the menopause at bay.

The essential concept, scientists say, is that in case you have a full sexual life, you’re preserving your physique and hormones energetic, so that you keep fertile for longer.

Specialists requested practically three,000 ladies — who had been tracked for ten years — how usually that they had intercourse. Ladies of any age who had intercourse every week had been 28 per cent much less more likely to have been by way of the menopause by age 51, in contrast with those that had intercourse lower than as soon as a month.

Scientists postulated that, if a lady isn’t having intercourse and there’s no likelihood of being pregnant, the physique ‘chooses’ to cease investing vitality into ovulation, and enters menopause.

The menopause is identified whenever you haven’t had a interval for 12 months, and normally happens between the ages of 45 and 55, with the typical age being 51.

Again in 2009, once I first met the person, Jack, I used to be 49 and he was 39. Though I used to be but to have any signs, I used to be positive the menopause was firmly on the horizon.

We met by likelihood in a rustic clothes retailer he owned in Epsom, close to a pal I used to be visiting.

Vicky was age 49 when she met Jack, 39, at his nation clothes retailer in Epsom whereas looking for a Barbour jacket

I needed to purchase a Barbour jacket and, from the second I walked in, he couldn’t take his eyes off me. As I left, he stated with a cheeky grin: ‘Perhaps I can take you out for dinner some time?’

He was removed from my ordinary sporty, dark-haired kind. Blond, with shiny blue eyes, he appeared a typical ‘suit’ — company, buried in paperwork. After having horrible luck with males, I used to be flattered, so scribbled down my quantity.

I by no means dreamed it, however this primary assembly would result in essentially the most profoundly caring and fulfilling relationship I’ve ever had. And in my 50s, too!

Jack and I had been very passionate. Each time we met, I’d be on a excessive. I felt like a youngster, with a bounce in my step — typically fairly actually, as I’d leap into his arms once I noticed him.

Within the years when many ladies are felled by the menopause, I used to be having the time of my life with a fabulously caring man.

However absolutely, I’d suppose, The Change will likely be coming quickly, and the whole lot will likely be completely different?

Twice divorced Vicky, stated she and Jack would spend passion-packed lengthy weekends in France, Holland, Scotland and Eire

Nonetheless, time went on and nothing occurred, regardless of my fears. Jack and I spent passion-packed lengthy weekends in France, Holland, Scotland and Eire. Once we had been aside — which was uncommon — we saved in fixed contact by textual content and telephone.

Jack made me really feel attractive whether or not I used to be in wellies or a negligee. And whereas a few of that was sheer chemistry — I may virtually really feel the air crackle after we had been collectively — half was absolutely all the way down to how considerate and attentive he was from the second I met him.

He phoned me inside days of swapping numbers and our first date was in a pub he selected in Amberley village, West Sussex, with spectacular views over the South Downs and the River Arun within the distance. ‘I want to know everything about you,’ he stated as we held arms throughout the desk.

I felt so comfy I did all of the issues they are saying you shouldn’t do on a primary date — sharing my hopes, fears and particulars of my earlier automotive crash relationships.

Up till Jack, my relationships had been disastrous. I had by no means felt cherished or particular.

My first marriage, aged 23, ended badly not lengthy after I’d had my daughter, Naomi, now 36. And my second marriage, aged 29, additionally failed acrimoniously — the one good factor to return of it was my son, Josh, now 29. Actually, then, Jack was the primary man to wake me up sexually, simply because the love lives of different ladies my age hit the doldrums.

Vicky stated she's satisfied that the common sexual exercise she had all through her 50s has saved her from any kind of midlife change

I don’t know whether or not my mates’ intercourse lives have suffered due to the menopause — it’s probably not one thing we might talk about — however I do know they’ve been by way of hell due to its signs. Many have needed to fall again on HRT. Actually I really feel for them, and take into account myself blessed to have escaped thus far.

As for a way they really feel about my midlife renaissance, effectively, my good mates are simply joyful I discovered a loving relationship — one not solely primarily based on bodily attraction, however a bond cemented by belief that allowed me actually to take pleasure in being with a person.

I haven’t been to see a health care provider about my non-existent menopause — would you search medical recommendation should you felt as great as I do?

My intervals have at all times been erratic and stay so. However, to today, I haven’t had a sniff of any kind of midlife change, one thing I’m now satisfied have to be to do with the years of normal sexual exercise I’ve had all through my 50s.

You would possibly effectively suppose that maybe the explanation I really feel so sexually contented is as a result of I’m but to expertise a number of the extra troublesome side-effects of the menopause — from joint aches to moodiness — which, let’s face it, are hardly the recipe for sexiness. That it was as a result of I didn’t have any menopausal signs that I felt so joyful within the bed room, somewhat than the motion of love-making itself delaying the menopause.

Vicky revealed her mom went by way of the menopause round age 51

When the NHS reviewed the newest analysis, it stated: ‘The study only shows a link between how often women had sex and their age at menopause. It cannot prove that having more sex directly causes a later menopause.’

You additionally would possibly ponder whether there are different the explanation why my menopause has not but occurred.

Genetic elements are recognized to affect the time you expertise The Change: what age your mom had it’s stated to play an element.

However my mom went by way of the menopause round age 51, so hers was not delayed in any respect.

Life-style elements are additionally stated to be necessary. The menopause is inevitable when our oestrogen and progesterone ranges drop, however weight loss program and train can delay it.

Medical doctors imagine train could postpone the menopause by boosting blood circulation to the ovaries. I nonetheless stand up at 6am to go to the gymnasium, and on the weekends I cycle for miles.

I’ve by no means smoked and solely indulge within the occasional gin and tonic; I’ve a breakfast of porridge and blueberries and at all times prepare dinner easy, contemporary meals, equivalent to grilled salmon or hen, and many salad and veg. I nonetheless really feel attractive, assured and pleased with my dimension 10 determine, however, then, I work arduous to maintain myself match.

Vicky and Jack ended their relationship final 12 months, she admits being curious if it is going to herald the arrival of her menopause

When my daughter offers beginning in a number of months’ time, she’s jokingly stated I’ll be nicknamed ‘Granny Go-Go’.

So all this will likely have delayed my menopause, however absolutely the pleasant romance I loved all through my 50s should have performed its half, too.

Sadly, Jack and I are not collectively. We break up up final 12 months after his workload elevated and I received elected as a district councillor for my native Bognor Regis and Littlehampton space, which took up lots of my spare time. Slowly, we drifted aside. I’ve but to have one other relationship.

I’m now questioning whether or not the top of my passionate romance with Jack may even, lastly, herald the arrival of my menopause.

All I can say is that if making love is vital to staving off The Change, then I’m all for it.

Methods to preserve ardour burning after 50 Rowan Pelling, former editor of Erotic Evaluation, provides the next recommendation . . . Like many who write about intercourse and relationships, I've lengthy promoted a 'use it or lose it' mentality — believing wholesome sexual perform will be optimised by common bodily intimacy. Now comes this examine suggesting common intercourse could play an element in extending menstruation. It's not the primary time I've heard this. After I had my second son aged 40, I engaged an impartial midwife who brimmed over with people knowledge. When she informed me she was nonetheless having intervals aged 58, I expressed shock, however she stated late menopause was regular for midwives as they had been surrounded by infants and hormones — earlier than including that preserving sexually energetic did the trick, too, because it made your physique hope it would squeeze in yet another being pregnant. I famous that my mates who had been nonetheless having intervals of their mid-50s had been usually those who appeared most loved-up with their companions. So I informed my very own beloved that he was responsibility sure to maintain making like to me 'for the sake of my wellbeing!' Now, right here I'm, aged 52, with no vital indicators of the menopause. I had my hormones checked not too long ago and my ranges of oestrogen and FSH (follicle stimulating hormone), each important organic substances for being pregnant, had been excessive — which shocked me as my mom had stopped menstruating by 50. Was this all the way down to me having common intercourse? It's arduous to say. However listed below are some sensible methods to maintain your sexual perform firing in midlife . . . TAKE HRT EARLY If you happen to really feel any modifications in your cycle, sexual want or normal wellbeing in midlife, it's helpful to ask your GP to take a blood pattern to evaluate your hormone ranges. Many ladies report affected by despair or insomnia and are prescribed antidepressants when the true trigger is fluctuating hormone ranges. Such signs will be addressed by slicing down on irritant elements, equivalent to caffeine, alcohol and an absence of train, or taking HRT. Earlier intervention could make this transitional stage far smoother. NATURAL VA VA VOOM Final 12 months, when my vitality was flagging and I puzzled whether or not my hormones had been accountable, I visited the London Hormone Clinic. My oestrogen was excessive, however they instructed I take a DHEA complement. Often known as the 'hormone of youth', DHEA is produced naturally by your adrenal gland, however ranges drop after the age of 30. Menopause specialists imagine it boosts vitality ranges. A few mates additionally swear by testosterone gel for enhancing libido — however you must seek the advice of your GP earlier than making an attempt this. TRY HORNY GOAT WEED Natural specialists advocate some pure cures, equivalent to black cohosh root, dong quai and purple clover, for menopausal signs. If you happen to simply need to handle libido points, attempt epimedium, also called Attractive Goat Weed, which is available in pill kind. It's additionally taken to assist with fatigue and despair. SQUEEZE AND LIFT! As you grow old, pelvic muscle tone tends to lower, which may result in prolapse and incontinence — elements in ladies rejecting intercourse. Do pelvic ground workout routines each day. There are various devices to assist — ask in an area Boots. COMMUNICATE Your different half has a significant function to play in your menopause. You possibly can begin by telling your accomplice common intercourse is probably going to assist stave off The Change. It's good for them to know fluctuations in libido are about hormones, somewhat than you feeling turned off by them.

Interview by Sherron Mayes