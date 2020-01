I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp cancelled

I’m a Celeb’s widespread spin-off sequence Further Camp has been axed by ITV for cost-saving causes, in accordance with former presenter Joel Dommett.

The ITV2 sequence first appeared on our screens 17 years in the past, airing after the primary present and that includes celeb visitors, unseen footage from the camp and interviews with campmates.

Further Camp presenter and former I’m a Celeb runner-up Dommett posted on Instagram confirming the information that the present had been dropped by ITV, including that the choice was made “simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on”.

“Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue,” he stated. “It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts. The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame – they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.”

He continued: “I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching.”

Fellow host Adam Thomas, who joined the after-show final sequence, additionally joked on social media about his brief stint as a presenter: “‘Ok so this isn’t awkward … imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years… you do one show and it gets cancelled!!”

Further Camp (initially titled I’m A Celeb Get Me Out Of Right here… Now! till 2015) has been hosted by varied well-known faces up to now, together with Love Island’s Caroline Flack and her Winter Love Island substitute, Laura Whitmore.