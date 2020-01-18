Dwelling › Australiastic › I’m Doing “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! ” Australia! Please Watch THIS! | Perez Hilton
From Perez:
“It’s true! I’m doing I’m A Movie star Get Me Out Of Right here! Australia!!!! And I would like your assist!!! Wherever you reside, you may be part of this journey with me and help! Watch this video to learn how and see me speak concerning the many causes I agreed to do that wild present!!! See you on the skin!!!!! LET’S DO THIS!!!!
Watch! Get pleasure from! SHARE!
Jan 18, 2020 9:02am PST
