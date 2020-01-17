“I’m Vikrant Chavan, Corporator”: Congress Leader’s Rant Caught On Camera

Congress’s Vikrant Chavan was caught on digicam abusing metro employees in Mumbai

Mumbai Congress chief Vikrant Chavan was caught on digicam shouting and abusing employees and safety at a metro station within the metropolis on Wednesday. In a nine-second video shared on-line by a feminine journalist, who mentioned the politician “got violent (and) hit my hand” when she stepped in to purpose with him, Vikrant Chavan may also be seen and heard shouting on the journalist to “chal, shani ban (be sensible)” whereas she and others attempt to calm him down.

In her Twitter thread the journalist says that as she entered the station she might hear Vikrant Chavan shouting at two Metro workers and two safety guards. When she requested one of many workers – whom she recognized as Sajid – for an evidence, she was advised: “He is a corporator… that is the only reason he is shouting”.

“‘I am a corporator, do you know that?’ was the first thing I heard as I entered the metro station today. Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was shouting at two Metro staffers and two security personnel who tried their best to calm him down,” she wrote.

“I listened as a security guard requested that it was a silent zone, (but Vikrant) Chavan flared up and shouted louder. I decided to intervene, and asked (him) politely to calm down,” the journalist wrote, including, “His voice grew louder, he mentioned ‘Tu ja yahan se. Mein Vikrant Chavan hun. Corporator’ (You allow from right here. I’m Vikrant Chavan, corporator)”

The journalist then tried to make a video of the incident on her cell phone, however wrote: “Chavan got violent, hit my hand to stop the video”.

Additional escalation was prevented after extra safety rushed to the scene and Vikrant Chavan shortly fled the scene.

In response to the journalist who was assaulted, Vikrant Chavan was charged with abetment and accused of “mental harassment” within the 2015 suicide of a Thane-based builder.

Vikrant Chavan contested the Oval-Majiwada seat in October’s Meeting elections however misplaced to the Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik.

The video comes just a few days after a 90-day-old clip of Kaptan Malik, the brother of NCP chief Nawab Malik, wherein he will be seen thrashing labourers at a building website, emerged on-line.