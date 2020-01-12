Images from Nintendo’s recruitment book 2020

Skip to content material
Annually Nintendo places collectively a lavish recruitment ebook filled with fantastically illustrated pictures and nostalgia. Pictures from this yr’s copy have appeared on-line and you may view them within the gallery down under. You’ll discover Nintendo characters equivalent to Wart, Spike, Daisy, Pauline, Donkey Kong, Wiggler and extra!
Does wart being there imply something or do that ebook all the time have outdated characters that by no means result in new appearances?
Wym? Wart was in a recreation that got here out final yr additionally
