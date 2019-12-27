Images of the armed forces taken during 2019

© UK Ministry of Defence 2019

Members from the Royal Logistics Corps participate in The Royal Navy Academy Sandhurst annual ‘All Arms and Worldwide Tempo Sticking Competitors’.The Royal Navy Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) is as soon as once more internet hosting the annual All Arms and Worldwide Tempo Sticking Competitors. Groups from all around the world compete in numerous classes for the title of Worldwide Tempo Sticking Group or the celebrated Particular person Tempo Sticking Champion. Nineteen groups in whole collaborating, the biggest occasion of its sort to this point. These embody 5 worldwide groups representing present champions Pakistan together with Bahrain, Canada, Jordan and newcomers Qatar who will make their debut this yr. The British Military might be represented by groups together with the Welsh, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards Battalions, the Royal Logistic Corps, the Honourable Artillery Firm and reigning champions 1st Battalion Scots Guards who might be eager to defend their title. The occasion will happen on the parade sq. in entrance of the long-lasting steps of Previous Faculty. Every of the groups will consist of 4 members; one Driver who delivers the phrases of command and three staff members. Over the course of the competitors, the groups march in sluggish and fast time while alternating turning the follow the left or proper hand. The target of the tempo stick drill is to supply uniformity in using a stick and a excessive commonplace of steadiness and cohesion amongst the instructors.