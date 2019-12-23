IMF Economist Gita Gopinath Meets PM Modi

IMF Economist Gita Gopinath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Financial Counsellor and Director of Analysis Division on the Worldwide Financial Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Workplace (PMO) posted footage of Prime Minister Modi with Gopinath on its Twitter deal with.

Ms Gopinath had on Friday mentioned that the regulatory uncertainty has performed a significant position within the financial slowdown in India.

“I believe, in the slowdown, regulatory uncertainty has played a role. That”s another factor that needs to be addressed. It is important for India to take up reforms but to be able to do this with greater clarity and greater certainty would help,” Ms Gopinath mentioned at business chamber FICCI’s 92nd annual conference right here.

Ms Gopinath additionally mentioned that the Items and Providers Tax (GST) has been vital in formalising the Indian economic system.