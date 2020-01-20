IMF: UK economy to grow faster than eurozone after Brexit

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

The British economic system is ready to outpace the eurozone within the first two years after Brexit, in line with projections revealed at present by the Worldwide Financial Fund.

The IMF prompt the euro space would see financial progress of 1.three per cent in 2020 and 1.four per cent in 2021.

But it surely prompt the UK economic system may see financial progress of 1.four per cent this 12 months and 1.5 per cent subsequent 12 months.

Nonetheless, the IMF’s prediction of secure financial progress for the UK relies on an orderly divorce from the European Union.

Britain is because of go away the bloc on January 31 at 11pm when it’s going to then enter right into a standstill transition interval which is able to come to an finish in December.

Throughout that interval the 2 sides will attempt to hammer out the phrases of their future relationship.

Boris Johnson has dominated out any extension to the transition interval and believes a whole commerce deal will be agreed by the tip of the 12 months.

However EU chiefs don’t consider there may be sufficient time to agree all the things by December, elevating the prospect of the UK and Brussels going their separate methods with solely a partial settlement in place.

That might jeopardise the expansion projected by the IMF.

It stated in its newest report that there have to be a ‘gradual transition’ to new buying and selling phrases as a way to guarantee a optimistic outlook.

‘In the UK, progress is anticipated to stabilize at 1.four % in 2020 and agency as much as 1.5 % in 2021 – unchanged from the October WEO,’ the IMF stated.

‘The expansion forecast assumes an orderly exit from the European Union on the finish of January adopted by a gradual transition to a brand new financial relationship.’

The IMF’s new world financial outlook report means that international progress will rise from an estimated 2.9 per cent in 2019 to three.three per cent in 2020 and three.four per cent in 2021.