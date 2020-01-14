“Immense Scope Of Value Addition To Cow Milk, Dung, Urine”: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh additional stated he adopted the beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia (File Picture)

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh:

Union Minister and BJP chief Giriraj Singh urged scientists to conduct extra analysis on cow dung, suggesting that this might make it financially viable for farmers to maintain their cows even after they’ve stopped producing milk.

“Stray cattle is a major problem in Uttar Pradesh,” Giriraj Singh stated at a workshop for vice chancellors and veterinary officers from 12 states on Monday.

The minister was suggesting that if farmers can earn cash out of cow dung and urine they won’t abandon their cattle.

“There is immense scope of value addition to milk, dung and urine of the cow that would ultimately contribute to the economy of the country,” the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying stated.

He stated if the enter price of agriculture decreases, villages and farmers would progress.

The BJP chief additional stated he adopted the beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“Just like people keep in mind the teachings of Gita, Quran and Ramayana, I practise the ideals of Gandhi, Lohia, and Deendayal Upadhyaya,” Giriraj Singh stated.