Immigration judge, 67, is cleared of attacking two hunt saboteurs

Immigration decide Mark Davies, who beforehand posed as ‘Mr July’ for a charity calendar was cleared of assault

An immigration decide accused of attacking two hunt saboteurs wept in courtroom after describing the boys he was accused of assaulting as ‘anarchists’ and ‘class warriors’ out to ‘intimidate good first rate individuals’.

Mark Davies, who’s a primary tier immigration tribunal decide and the chairman of the historic Barlow Hunt, tussled with two masked animal rights campaigners once they clashed in a discipline throughout a New Yr’s Day hunt final 12 months within the Peak District, a courtroom heard.

Austin Jordan and William Robinson stated they have been confronted by Mr Davies and his spouse who advised them they have been trespassing earlier than they have been assaulted.

It was claimed Mr Davies, who had beforehand been ‘Mr July’ in a calendar shoot, got here at them ‘snarling with gritted tooth’ earlier than grabbing one by the throat and tackling one other right into a bramble bush.

However following a two day trial Mr Davies was cleared of assaulting each males after a district decide accepted his claims he had acted in self-defence to guard himself and his spouse.

After the verdicts Mr Davies slammed each Derbyshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for the ‘deplorable’ method he had been handled over the past 12 months.

The 67 year-old and his spouse Joan Williams, who’s Joint Grasp of the Hunt and a former South Yorkshire Police Superintendent, crossed paths with members of the Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs’ Group.

The couple have been observing the annual occasion whereas anti-hunt campaigners have been monitoring the world to make sure no foxes have been harmed.

An earlier listening to at Chesterfield magistrates’ courtroom was advised each males gave differing accounts of what occurred within the discipline at Highlightley Farm within the Derbyshire village of Millthorpe once they got here head to head with Mr Davies and his spouse.

Mr Davies claimed he reacted after being attacked by Mr Jordan, struggling a bloody nostril. The opposite man stated he was grabbed by the throat earlier than his attacker fell to the ground.

Members of the Barlow Hunt in the course of the New Yr’s Day occasion the place Mr Davies was accused of assault

Mr Davies then ‘tackled’ Mr Robinson and so they grappled with one another in a bramble bush, however he claimed he reacted fearing an additional assault.

Earlier the animal rights campaigners had pushed to the Gate Inn on the close by village of Cutthorpe, the place the hunt was assembly. Mr Davies initially blocked them in with a car then adopted them once they drove off.

The courtroom was proven footage from two of the anti-hunt campaigners’ cameras and from Joan Williams’s digicam which captured components of the fracas.

In it Mr Davies’spouse, who had a dislocated shoulder and was carrying a sling on the time, could possibly be heard screaming four-letter obscenities on the protestors.

The 2 alleged victims are stated to be members of the Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs (pictured)

Later she was left on the ground after confronting Mr Jordan who warned her that if she carried on he would ‘flooring her’.

Mr Robinson stated: ‘He bought up off the bottom snarling with gritted tooth and made a lunge for me.’

Defence solicitor Stephen Welford stated the group of saboteurs have been armed with canisters of citronella spray and a horn to distract the hounds and put them off the scent.

The courtroom heard the Barlow Hunt, which dates again to 1878, was allowed permission to make use of the non-public land at Highlightley Farm by the proprietor.

What are the foundations for searching with canine within the UK? How fox hunters attempt to keep away from run-ins with the legislation Looking with canine was banned in England & Wales in 2004 (Scotland in 2002) due to the profound struggling it causes to foxes and different hunted animals, comparable to stags and hare. The legislation was not supposed to cease foxes being killed, however to cease them being cruelly killed. Exemptions have been included within the legislation which allow canine for use in sure particular circumstances… Stalking and flushing to weapons: Two canine could also be used to flush a fox from cowl so it may be shot for the aim of defending livestock, recreation birds or biodiversity. The canine should be stored beneath shut management and the fox should be shot as quickly because it breaks from cowl – no additional chasing is allowed. Rescue of an injured mammal: Two canine could also be used to seize a fox if the hunt believes it’s injured and the searching is undertaken to alleviate its struggling. Analysis and statement: Two canine are allowed for use for the aim of or in reference to the statement or examine of a wild mammal. Flushing to a fowl of prey: A vast variety of canine can be utilized to flush a fox from cowl to a fowl of prey which can catch and kill it. Recapture of escaped wild mammal: A vast variety of canine can be utilized to seize a fox that has escaped from captivity. Use of a canine beneath floor (referred to as terrier work): One terrier could also be used beneath floor to flush out a fox to be shot for the aim of defending recreation birds being reared for taking pictures. The terrier males should carry written permission from the landowner. Fox hunters have lengthy tried to seek out methods to keep away from the legislation. When the Looking Act was launched many hunts rapidly took raptors out with them so they might declare to be utilizing the fowl of prey exemption. Nonetheless, few hunts declare to be utilizing this exemption at this time. Equally, some hunts went out with simply two hounds and claimed to be flushing to weapons, however this too rapidly stopped. Right this moment, most fox hunts say they’ve switched to ‘trail hunting’, the place the canine observe a pre-laid scent path made utilizing fox urine and doesn’t contain a fox being chased or killed. Supply: www.save-me.org.uk

Mr Davies of Bradfield, Sheffield, South Yorks, denied assaulting each males by beating. The trial attracted curiosity from animal rights campaigners with greater than 40 protestors standing outdoors the courthouse.

He grew to become a part-time immigration adjudicator in 1990, and turned full-time in 2002, and has been an immigration decide since 2005.

In December 2018 he was disciplined for ‘prejudicial remarks’ he made about Iranians. A decade earlier he made headlines after his look as ‘Mr July’ in a unadorned calendar to boost cash for the Pennine Hunt, alongside his spouse.

He performs and collects concertinas and has toured the nation taking part in and singing folks music. He appeared within the racy calendar bare with solely his instrument defending his modesty beneath the caption learn: ‘Would you want a squeeze?’

His 67-year-old spouse additionally posed in her birthday go well with as Miss February utilizing a Shetland pony to guard her modesty alongside the caption: ‘She was feeling somewhat horse.’

Giving proof Mr Davies stated on the day of the incident his spouse had referred to as the police as soon as they knew hunt saboteurs have been within the space.

Mr Davies, who is because of retire shortly, stated he had been concerned with the Barlow Hunt since 1994 and have become chairman in October 2018, however he now not rode out with them.

The courtroom heard that they had been focused by hunt saboteurs over a number of years as a result of they believed it was concerned in unlawful fox searching, however he stated they solely ever adopted ‘false trails’ laid down for them.

Mr Davies stated through the years protestors had focused their hunts and vandalised their kennels and autos belonging to the organisation.

He stated in addition to having permission from the proprietor to journey throughout his fields the hunt additionally had permission to take away potential trespassers.

Mr Davies stated he and his spouse had parked their automobiles and each gone to the highest of the sphere to take down an electrical fence to permit the huntsmen and their canine over the land.

He stated he first grew to become conscious of 4 masked individuals wearing black and fight gear when he heard his spouse telling them to get off the land.

‘I felt intimidated. I didn’t know them or had any dealings with them earlier than,’ he added.

‘They have been strolling in the direction of the fence, in the direction of me. I advised them that they had no proper to be there. As they walked ahead I stepped ahead and held my arms out to forestall them trespassing additional.

‘The subsequent factor I recollect is being struck within the face by somebody and falling to the bottom. I now know that individual was Austin Jordan.

Mr Davies denied grabbing Mr Jordan, however claimed that as he bought up and got here to his senses he was ‘surrounded by two…three… 4 individuals’ who have been shouting at him.

He stated when he realised he wasn’t going to be kicked he ‘jumped up in a state of shock’ and took the person down with ‘a rugby sort sort out

‘I made a decision to sort out the closest individual to me, I consider that individual was William Robinson. I used to be fearful I’d be assaulted once more or that my spouse could be assaulted,’ he added.

He stated he and Mr Robinson have been in a bramble bush with him barely on high of the opposite man. Requested if he was ‘snarling’ at him as had been claimed he replied ‘No!’

Requested by Mr Welford if he had referred to as Mr Robinson as ‘bastard’ and threatened to ‘kill him he answered: ‘I definitely didn’t say that!’

Mr Davies stated after the protestors then made their method off down the sphere and he and his spouse have been later spoken to by police.

The courtroom was proven an image taken after the confrontation exhibiting him with a bloody nostril and reduce and swollen lip. He believed police had additionally taken an image of his accidents as a part of an investigation into an alleged assault in opposition to him.

However the courtroom was advised the CPS say no such picture exists and Mr Davies has lodged a proper grievance in opposition to the officer concerned.

Cross examined by Ian Shaw, prosecuting, Mr Davies stated: ‘We have been conducting lawful path searching actions. These individuals have been threatening and intimidating.

‘I made it clear they have been disrupting a authorized exercise and have been, for my part, committing aggravated trespass. I needed to cease them trespassing additional.

‘They’re violent individuals, they’re there to intimidate. That is why they put on masks and hoods, they intimidate good first rate individuals.

‘They’ve no real interest in animals in any respect, they’re anarchists, class warriors, who merely do not like individuals who go searching.

‘I’ve no motive to dislike them aside from their excessive views.’

Mr Shaw stated: ‘Your actions have been pushed just by the actual fact you thought these individuals we anarchists and drawback causers, weren’t they?

‘You wished to get them off the land utilizing any means to take action?’

Combating again tears Mr Davies replied: ‘I am 67 years of age, I am not violent, I do not go round doing that. I am an individual of fine character. These individuals have brought about each me and my spouse appreciable misery.’

Requested why he had not given them a possibility to depart the sphere peacefully he stated: ‘It was fairly clear that they had no intention of doing so.’

Giving his not responsible verdicts District Choose Andrew Davison stated: ‘I consider the defendant’s good character and I’ve concluded that he did actually consider he and his spouse have been at hurt of assault from a number of of the anti hunt displays,’ he added.

Talking after the decision Mr Davies stated: ‘The Derbyshire Constabulary and the CPS ought to maintain their heads down in disgrace, contemplating the proof seen in the course of the course of this trial which clearly confirmed I used to be brutally assaulted.

‘It is deplorable they selected to not arrest the one that had assaulted me. Regardless of all of the proof 5 months later I used to be advised I’d be prosecuted.’

He stated he was issuing formal complaints to the Chief Constable and the CPS within the East Midlands.

‘As a sufferer I’ve a proper to overview, however the CPS made it completely apparent that was not going to be the case,’ added Mr Davies.

‘I am happy to say I’m as a result of retire shortly and I’ll accomplish that with my good character intact.

‘The mob outdoors this courtroom anarchists and thugs who’ve no real interest in animals in any respect.’