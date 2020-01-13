News TV SHOWS

Impact Wrestling Announces Next Pay-Per-View ‘Rebellion’

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Misc-Information


By Felix Upton

Impression Wrestling simply kicked off 2020 with their first pay-per-view of the yr. Now they’re preparing for his or her second outing and it’s coming in April.

Click on right here for our full Impression Wrestling Arduous To Kill outcomes.

Throughout Arduous To Kill, it was revealed that Impression Wrestling’s subsequent pay-per-view will likely be coming in April. Terminal 5 in New York Metropolis will host Rise up. No particular date was given.

Josh Mathews mentioned that extra info will likely be introduced regarding this occasion.

BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling proudly presents Rise up THIS APRIL at Terminal 5 in New York Metropolis. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/hMSozabk7h

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2020



Felix Upton
8701 posts
1 feedback

Increase goes the dynamite!

Prev Submit

WWE NXT Famous person Reveals Child On The Approach Throughout Reside Occasion

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment