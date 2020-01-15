News TV SHOWS

Impact Wrestling Announces Return Of Lockdown Event

January 15, 2020
Affect Wrestling’s cage match heavy occasion is coming again, but it surely received’t be on pay-per-view.

The corporate introduced a return of the Lockdown occasion. It should air on the Affect Plus streaming platform on March, 28th.

Presently there aren’t any matches introduced for the occasion.

BREAKING: Essentially the most harmful occasion of the 12 months returns.

Lockdown is coming to @StClairCollege on Saturday, March 28th LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp in affiliation with with @bcwonline!

Tickets are on sale Friday at 8am! https://t.co/tCPc2WiG57 pic.twitter.com/YrAVGFSJPZ

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2020

