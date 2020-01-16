Impact Wrestling Bringing Back TNA For One Night Only

Affect Wrestling has gone by many incarnations within the historical past of the corporate. Some followers bear in mind TNA fondly and it’s coming again for one night time solely.

The corporate revealed as we speak that TNA is coming again for a particular one-off occasion at WrestleCon. It will go down on April, third with the present beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

There’s no place like residence. TNA formally returns for one night time solely on Friday, April third at 7pm. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm EST at http://www.wrestlecon.com !

For those who can’t make WrestleCon then that’s okay. The occasion might be obtainable for streaming on Fite.

Numerous Affect Wrestling stars are completely satisfied about this announcement. Ethan Web page is completely thrilled.