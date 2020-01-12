Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’ Results – January 12th, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ reside protection of Affect Wrestling’s Laborious To Kill pay-per-view. The present will begin at eight:00 PM EST. Preserve refreshing and we’ll embody highlights all through the evening.

Tessa Blanchard will face Sami Callihan for the Affect Wrestling Title. This might end in Blanchard changing into the primary feminine to carry that belt. Yesterday’s onslaught of allegations about Blanchard’s habits induced her to overlook yesterday’s media junket.

The X-Division Title simply bought a face raise and will probably be on the road tonight as Ace Austin defends his title towards Trey. The North vs. Willie Mack and Wealthy Swann may not occur as Swann is now injured.

You may take a look at the whole card under. We’ll kick off the outcomes after the present will get going.

Affect World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

X-Division Title Match

Ace Austin vs. Trey

Affect Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

Affect Tag Workforce Title Match

The North vs. Willie Mack and Wealthy Swann

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage

Moose vs. Rhino

Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock