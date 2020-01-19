Impact Wrestling Pulls Controversial RVD Three-Way Celebration From YouTube

Affect Wrestling received in a little bit of sizzling water lately when RVD, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s girlfriend had a little bit celebration on AXS TV.

This phase ended up getting Affect Wrestling banned from Twitch and their Affiliate standing was pulled. RVD instructed that the corporate merchandise this occasion to make a buck.

Affect Wrestling has now pulled the complete RVD celebration video from YouTube. If you happen to attempt to view the video now it’s listed as personal.

The video may beforehand be seen at this hyperlink. Twitch declined to debate the banning of Affect Wrestling.

We’re unsure if YouTube informed Affect Wrestling to yank the video down, however it’s not obtainable for public viewing anymore.