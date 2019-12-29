Impact Wrestling Reveals Their Year End Awards

Affect Wrestling has had fairly a 12 months. They wrapped up 2019 on a brand new community that their mother or father firm purchased for them. Now they’re handing out awards to mark the tip of this essential 12 months within the firm’s historical past.

It’s attention-grabbing that names like Johnny Affect, Killer Kross, and LAX aren’t featured on this checklist of awards. They nonetheless have loads of stars worthy of accolades.

You possibly can try the checklist beneath. Taya Valkyrie received the Knockout Of The Yr, however Tessa Blanchard’s finisher received her an award.

Knockout of the Yr – Taya Valkyrie

Second of the Yr – Sami Callihan wins the World Title on Affect Wrestling’s AXS TV debut

One to Watch in 2020 – Willie Mack

X-Division Star of the Yr – Wealthy Swann

Ending Transfer of the Yr – Tessa Blanchard’s “Magnum”

They haven’t offered one of the best tag group of the 12 months award but. We’re nonetheless ready to see in the event that they do announce it contemplating the truth that if followers voted then LAX might need received by a landslide. The wrestler of the 12 months award and match of the 12 months are additionally but to be introduced.