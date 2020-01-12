Impact Wrestling Reveals Updated X Division Title Before Hard To Kill

Affect Wrestling is bringing one other pay-per-view to followers tonight and they’ll have a brand new X Division Title on the present.

The corporate revealed an up to date search for the X Division Title. The Affect World Title acquired a face-lift a couple of weeks in the past with some purple added in. Now the X Division Title acquired the identical remedy.

The up to date X-Division Championship, going old style with the large purple X. #HardToKill



Ace Austin will defend his newly up to date X Division title towards Trey tonight.

Affect Wrestling’s Laborious To Kill occasion begins at eight:00 PM EST tonight solely on pay-per-view. We may even have outcomes proper right here at Ringside Information.