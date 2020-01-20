Impact Wrestling Star Delays Flight After Breaking Seat

Professional wrestlers are often larger than common people. That is undoubtedly the case for Madman Fulton.

The previous SaNITy member is now with Impression Wrestling. He lately encountered a difficulty on a United flight when he sat down and his seat broke. Zachary Wentz despatched out a photograph of Fulton’s scenario, however Madman warned to not mock him.

Don’t you mock me!!

It is a significant issue! @united will not be designed for a #BigFnMonster !!!

Madman Fulton offered some updates. The flight was delayed whereas they fastened the seat. The stewardess was additionally fairly irritated about this example.

Zachary Wentz offered one other replace. Apparently Jake Crist isn’t making issues simple for Fulton.

UPDATE THE MONSTER DELAYED US!!!!! @TheJakeCrist has the airplane booing and jeering him. It’s a travesty out right here of us.

Let’s hope they can take off quickly.