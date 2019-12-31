Impact Wrestling Stars Come Down On WWE For Using Homosexuality As Shock Value

Lana and Bobby Lashley had been set to be married on the ultimate RAW of 2019. That didn’t occur after a number of objections had been made. The one most individuals are speaking in regards to the subsequent day entails Liv Morgan’s love for Lana.

Joey Ryan didn’t recognize this angle in any respect. He chastised WWE for utilizing homosexuality for shock worth. The King Of Sleaze mentioned it additional drives house a story that there’s something completely different about homosexuality. Then he made a remark about WWE struggling to discover a millennial viewers.

Moose additionally didn’t appear to understand this angle. He mentioned that homosexuality is regular, in contrast to intergender wrestling. A minimum of individuals in opposition to intergender wrestling have a degree. Nonetheless, it wasn’t one of the best search for WWE in the event you ask Moose.

This storyline is simply beginning. Liv Morgan and Lana may have a whole lot of backstory to inform and we actually don’t know the place it’s heading. Morgan’s proclamation of affection actually appeared to place an abrupt cease to the nuptials on RAW. Let’s see if WWE can craft the remainder of this angle to deal with among the preliminary issues.

