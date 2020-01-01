Impatient driver throws a grenade under the wheels of a car and immediately drives off in Russia

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:12 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:18 EST, 1 January 2020

Police are in search of an impatient driver who threw a ‘grenade’ beneath the wheels of a automotive in Russia.

Footage reveals the white Skoda snake throughout three lanes earlier than accelerating proper behind a car in St Petersburg.

Seconds later, a passenger’s arm is held outdoors of the window and seems to let off an smoking ‘grenade’.

A driver held their arm outdoors of their Skoda to throw a ‘grenade’ beneath the wheels of one other car in St Petersburg, Russia

The article, which is regarded as a smoke grenade which can not trigger severe harm, releases a darkish cloud.

Seconds later, the motive force then places their hand again into the automotive and immediately strikes throughout to the furthest lane.

A bang is heard as if they’ve thrown one other explosive, within the clip from December 29.

The automotive in entrance of them approaches to flash its lights as if they’re making an attempt to ship them a message.

Police are trying to find the motive force who is assumed to have chucked an airsoft grenade on to the motorway on December 29. The automotive snaked throughout the three lanes earlier than driving on the tail of one other car and launching the article

The vehicles steadily drive alongside the curved street and the impatient driver may be seen on the sting of the dash-cam footage.

They impatiently swerve over the strains on the street to attempt to get forward of the construct up of vehicles.

They grind to a halt and the automotive seems to have overtaken on the right-hand lane.

St. Petersburg police at the moment are in search of the motive force who threw a suspected Airsoft beneath the wheels of the vehicles behind them.

Inside a matter of seconds, the automotive crossed to the correct of the three lanes, within the dash-cam footage. Smoke was launched from the article earlier than a dangle was heard

An social media person stated: ‘If there’s a grenade, then some type of Airsoft and even fireworks.

‘For even when it was a standard RGD, everybody round us would have blown out for a very long time, together with the machine that was taking pictures.’

No accidents have been reported through the incident.