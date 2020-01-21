January 21, 2020 | 12:54pm

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off at 1 pm on Capitol Hill Tuesday with a contentious battle over simply how the case will proceed.

The Senate will convene with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding and can take up Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s decision setting the framework for the trial, which has come underneath withering assault from Democrats.

The Kentucky Republican on Monday launched the decision that may permit a workforce of Home Democrats 24 hours in complete over two days to make their case to senators for why Trump needs to be faraway from workplace.

The White Home attorneys would have the identical period of time the following two days to current their protection of the president.

Democrats accused McConnell of attempting to carry a swift finish to the trial by limiting the opening arguments and never permitting a vote on witnesses or paperwork till after the arguments are concluded and senators submit their written inquiries to the 2 groups.

“A White House-driven and rigged process, with a truncated schedule designed to go late into the night and further conceal the President’s misconduct, is not what the American people expect or deserve,” Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s main up the Home prosecution workforce, wrote in an announcement earlier Tuesday.

Trump’s authorized workforce filed their response to the impeachment articles on Monday, arguing they’re the results of a partisan political course of within the Democratic-controlled Home.

“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions,” they wrote. “The Articles themselves – and the rigged process that brought them here – are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected. They debase the grave power of impeachment and disdain the solemn responsibility that power entails.”

Democratic Home impeachment supervisor Adam Schiff EPA Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell arrives for the primary day of the Senate impeachment trial. REUTERS

Trump, who’s in Davos, Switzerland for the annual assembly of the World Financial Discussion board, known as the impeachment proceedings a “hoax.”

“It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job,” he stated. “That whole thing is a total hoax, so I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

White Home Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated the president will obtain updates concerning the trial.

“He has a full day here in Davos, but will be briefed by staff periodically,” she stated.

The Home voted largely alongside partisan traces on Dec. 18 to approve two articles of impeachment – for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress – stemming from a July telephone name by which Trump requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats allege Trump held up almost $400 million in navy support to the nation to stress Zelensky to provoke the investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian vitality firm. Trump has stated that he held up the help over concern about rampant corruption in Ukraine in order that US taxpayers’ cash wouldn’t be wasted.