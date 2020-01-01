News

Implementing Laws Passed By Parliament Duty Of States: Minister

January 1, 2020
Implementing Laws Passed By Parliament Constitutional Duty Of States: Minister

Citizenship Legislation was handed final month (File)

New Delhi:

Legislation Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned on Wednesday that state governments have the “constitutional duty” of implementing the legal guidelines handed by parliament.

He additionally mentioned the states which say that they might not implement the amended citizenship legislation ought to search applicable authorized opinion earlier than taking such selections.

“The states have a constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament,” Mr Prasad advised reporters right here.

