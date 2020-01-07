Imported Onions Offered To States At Rs 49-58 Per Kg: Ram Vilas Paswan

Of this import, 1,000 tonnes have already been distributed to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala.

New Delhi:

The federal government has thus far imported 12,000 tonnes of onion and it’s being supplied to states at Rs 49-58 per kg for retail distribution and to test costs, Client Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan mentioned on Tuesday.

To spice up home provide and include value rise, the federal government is importing onion by means of state-owned MMTC and in addition facilitating personal imports.

“We have imported so far 12,000 tonnes of onion from countries like Turkey and Afghanistan,” Ram Vilas Paswan advised reporters.

Of this import, 1,000 tonnes have already been distributed to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, he mentioned.

By the tip of this month, an extra 36,000 tonne of imported onion is anticipated to reach in India which is able to assist ease stress on costs, he added.

Retail onion costs, which had been ruling over Rs 100 per kg in most cities because the final two months, have began softening now on arrival of imported onions and new kharif crop.

Onion costs in Delhi are ruling at Rs 70/kg on Tuesday, as towards Rs 118 per kg on December 19, 2019. Equally, costs in Mumbai have dropped to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 120 per kg within the mentioned interval, as per the federal government information.

Onion costs have shot up as a consequence of 25 per cent fall within the kharif manufacturing.