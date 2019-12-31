Impressive Stat For Bayley & Charlotte Flair For 2019

2019 is leaving us very shortly. Odds are it’s already 2020 by the point you’re studying this text. If that’s the case, then Bayley and Charlotte Aptitude had a fantastic final 12 months.

WWE Stats put out a really fascinating statistic regarding how Bayley and Aptitude fared in 2019. 21 girls held titles in WWE all through 2019. Charlotte and Bayley held three titles every throughout that point setting them other than the remaining.

Between the RAW Ladies’s, SmackDown Ladies’s, Ladies’s Tag Group, WWE NXT Ladies’s, NXT UK Ladies’s & 24/7 Titles, a complete of 21 girls reigned as champion in WWE in 2019. The 2 girls with three completely different title reigns in 2019 had been Bayley and Charlotte Aptitude

2020 is prone to be a giant 12 months for each Bayley and Charlotte Aptitude. Bayley continues to be the SmackDown Ladies’s Champion and Aptitude introduced herself as the primary entrant within the 2020 Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. We’ll need to see what number of titles they maintain in 2020, however 2019 was an excellent 12 months for them.