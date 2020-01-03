Imran Khan Tweets “Indian Police Pogrom On Muslims”, Video Was From Dhaka

Imran Khan has now deleted the tweet which confirmed police brutality in Bangladesh

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet to spotlight what he known as “Indian Police’s pogrom against Muslims” backfired at this time as he ended up tagging a seven-year-old video of police brutality from Bangladesh. The tweets have been posted as violence unfolded in Nankana Sahib — a city in Pakistan the place Guru Nanak was born — towards the Sikh neighborhood and he was requested to intervene by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The sequence of tweets that purportedly confirmed police violence on Muslims have been shared from Imran Khan’s official twitter deal with. The caption on one — exhibiting uniformed males raining blows on a person — learn, “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Twitter customers quickly situated one of many movies on Youtube, which was titled “[GRAPHIC] Bangladesh police brutality of Hefazat-e-Islam 3”, uploaded in 2013.

The Uttar Pradesh Police additionally responded on Twitter.

This isn’t from U.P, however from a Could,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Fast Motion Battalion) written on the vests at zero:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these hyperlinks would enable you be higher knowledgeable.

As allegations concerning the Pakistan Prime Minister tweeting faux movies to focus on India and instigate Indian Muslims started doing the rounds on social media, the tweet was deleted.

Studies from Pakistan steered that this night, a whole lot of offended Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib focused the gurdwara. A video shared by Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outdoors the constructing. experiences steered that they later threw stones on the constructing.

“Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

There was no official response from Pakistan.

New Delhi, in a press release, strongly condemned the vandalism on the Gurdwara and violence on the Sikh neighborhood.

The assault, the assertion learn, “followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year”.

India demanded that Pakistan authorities take robust motion to make sure the “safety, security, and welfare” of the members of the Sikh neighborhood. “In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings,” the assertion learn.