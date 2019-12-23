Imran Khan’s Government Denies Maryam Nawaz Permission To Travel Abroad

Maryam Nawaz was positioned on the no-fly listing in August 2018 in an alleged corruption case.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan authorities has denied permission to PML-N vp Maryam Nawaz to journey overseas, saying these concerned in any financial crime and institutional fraud couldn’t be allowed to depart the nation, in keeping with a media report on Monday.

“The rules concerning placement of the name of persons on Exit Control List (ECL) do not allow the government to entertain her application to remove her name from the no-fly list,” Babar Awan, senior lawyer and aide to the prime minister on authorized affairs, was quoted as saying by the Daybreak Information.

Headed by Regulation Minister Farogh Naseem, the subcommittee of the federal cupboard that offers with ECL instances rejected Maryam Nawaz’s plea, as she had sought the power for flying to London to take care of her ailing father, Awan mentioned.

Sharif, the PML-N supremo had left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to hunt medical remedy in London, a month after the three-time premier was launched on bail from a seven-year jail sentence for corruption.

Referring to the ECL guidelines, Awan mentioned even when an individual has legitimate journey doc to proceed to any vacation spot outdoors Pakistan, the federal government may cease them from leaving the nation for being concerned in corruption and loss to authorities funds.

Maryam Nawaz wouldn’t be allowed to proceed overseas as these concerned in any financial crime, embezzlement of huge authorities funds and institutional fraud couldn’t get permission to depart the nation, he mentioned.

Earlier, Particular Assistant to the Prime Minister on Info Firdous Ashiq Awan after the December 18 assembly of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee had additionally mentioned that the federal government wouldn’t settle for Maryam Nawaz’s request.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a press release issued on Sunday mentioned, the federal government’s determination to bar Maryam Nawaz from travelling overseas didn’t shock anybody, contemplating that the PTI regime had at all times been desperately on the lookout for alternatives to victimise and persecute the PML-N management.

“The decision of the sub-committee has no logical reason for keeping Maryam Nawaz on the ECL,” PML-N Info Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed.