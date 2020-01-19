Imtiaz Ali movies jinxed: From Shahid-Kareena to Sara-Kartik, couples who parted ways while shooting

Who’s Sara Ali Khan?













Imtiaz Ali is thought for giving Bollywood a few of its most iconic love tales. Whereas his movies proceed to strengthen our perception in love, it has a completely completely different influence on celebs of their actual life. A number of celeb have parted methods after or through the shoot of Imtiaz’s motion pictures. Have a look.

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor (L) and Shahid Kapur current creations by Indian designer Manish Malhotra at a trend present on the final-day of the India trend week in New Delhi September three, 2006.Reuters

It’s no secret that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor lastly parted methods through the shoot of the movie Jab We Met. Whereas in reel life they had been the right couple, behind the digicam their relationship stored crumbling with every passing day of the shoot.

Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan

Instagram

One other love story that appears to have come to an finish is that of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It had all begun with Sara Ali Khan proclaiming on Karan Johar’s chat present that she want to date Kartik Aaryan.

Quickly, Ranveer Singh performed cupid at an occasion and made the duo meet one another. Sara and Kartik fell in love through the shoot of Love Aaj Kal and finally even parted methods quickly after to concentrate on their particular person careers. Whereas on the trailer launch issues gave the impression to be going good for them, experiences recommend in any other case.

Ranbir Kapoor – Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri in RockstarTwitter

Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor being greater than only a co-star to Nargis Fakhri had began making headlines through the shoot of Rockstar. Whereas the movie has now gained a cult standing and can without end be remembered for Ranbir Kapoor’s prolific efficiency, there was a time when it was additionally making information for the proximity between Nargis Fakhri and RK Junior.

What made them come nearer and what led to them drifting aside stays unknown. However what is thought is the truth that the duo had come nearer through the shoot.

Abhay Deol – Ayesha Takia: There have been rumours of Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia hitting it off through the shoot of Socha Na Tha. It was additionally stated that the couple parted methods quickly after the movie acquired over.