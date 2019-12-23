In 2019, BJP’s Two Defeats And Shrinking Hold On State-Level Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has slipped to defeat in two of three state elections this yr

The BJP slipped to defeat in Jharkhand Meeting elections at the moment, shedding its second state of 2019 to an alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s celebration was anticipated to file a cushty victory however fell nicely wanting the bulk mark of 41, profitable solely 25 – down 12 from 2014 – whereas JMM-Congress-RJD claimed 47 seats, a rise of 22. PM Modi and Dwelling Minister Amit Shah congratulated the opposition and stated they’d respect the individuals’s mandate.

Seven months in the past the BJP returned to energy on the centre with a good greater majority than the 2014 and few would have guess in opposition to them retaining Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, states they received fairly conformably. Nonetheless, not every thing has gone to plan.

The BJP has suffered a string of reverses final yr because the Congress wrested management of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The celebration misplaced Maharashtra this yr after falling out with long-time ally Shiv Sena.

Haryana nearly adopted go well with – the BJP required a last-gasp post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Occasion (JJP).

The BJP has misplaced seats in every state that voted this yr. In Maharashtra they went from 122 in 2014 to 105 this yr. In Haryana the celebration misplaced seven seats and in Jharkhand they misplaced 12.

In contrast the Congress has recorded will increase – they went from 42 to 44 in Maharashtra, received 16 additional seats in Haryana and have gone from 6 to 16 in Jharkhand.

The losses additionally are available states the BJP carried out nicely generally elections; they received 41 of 48 seats in Maharashtra, swept Haryana and claimed 12 of 14 in Jharkhand.

The BJP got here to energy in Karnataka, the place it had received 26 of 28 Lok Sabha seats, however at the price of controversy, with a livid opposition alleging Amit Shah engineered the defection of 17 Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs that triggered the coalition’s fall.

These defeats come at an unwelcome time for the BJP, which is battling nationwide protests over the citizenship regulation. No less than eight Chief Ministers have already declared they’ll problem its implementation. Hemant Soren, the JMM-Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, has indicated Jharkhand will be part of that record.