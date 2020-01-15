In 6 Days, 36 Top BJP Leaders To Visit J&K In Centre’s Mega Outreach Plan

Eight visits have deliberate in Srinagar. (File)

New Delhi:

The Narendra Modi authorities has deliberate a mega outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir, sending 36 high BJP leaders and Union ministers almost 5 months after ending the particular standing of the state granted underneath Article 370 and bifurcating it into two union territories.

The listing, which is in possession of HEARALPUBLICIST, reveals there shall be 51 journeys deliberate for Jammu, and solely eight to Srinagar. The Kashmir Valley has been underneath a collection of restrictions because the authorities’s announcement in August, which incorporates detention of its political leaders and web blackout that is being eliminated in phases.

This listing of leaders who would go to the state between January 18 and January 23 contains a number of Union ministers.

Amongst others, Purshottam Singh Rupala, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Gen VK Singh, Smriti Irani, G Kishen Reddy, Gajender Singh Shekhawat, Anurag Thakur, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kiren Rijiju are on the listing.

“One must not be surprised at such an outreach. After all, when we do not meet people, there is criticism that we are isolating Jammu and Kashmir. And when we do, then also eyebrows are raised. It is a way of the Modi government to reach out and hear the concerns and problems of the people,” a senior BJP chief mentioned.

Sources have instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that the technique is two-fold. Amid worldwide and home criticism over the contentious Citizenship Modification Act or CAA, the BJP needs to ship its model on the laws to “stop propaganda”.

“There have been efforts by Pakistan to internationalise the Article 370 issue by Pakistan,” a supply mentioned.

“That country has also tried to spread propaganda after the spate of CAA protests. It is thus important to reach out to the people and give them the right picture,” the supply mentioned.

The ministers are additionally anticipated to succeed in out to folks and their representatives to apprise them of the progress to this point and the motion plan of the federal government for Jammu and Kashmir right here on.