In A First, Government To Collect Data On Transgenders Heading Families

In a primary, the federal government will gather information on households headed by an individual from the transgender neighborhood and members residing within the household, House Ministry officers mentioned on Wednesday.

Census officers shall be looking for particular data primarily based on 31 questions from each family in the course of the house-listing and housing census train scheduled from April 1 to September 30.

Beneath the top “sex of the head of the household”, there shall be sub-options viz male, feminine and transgender, the officers mentioned.

“It is for the first time that information on households headed by a transgender is being collected. In earlier census, there used to be a column for male and female only,” an officer mentioned.

In addition to, there shall be assortment of information on “ownership status of the census house” — whether or not it’s owned or rented, the officers mentioned.

Data shall be sought on constructing quantity (municipal or native authority or census quantity), census home quantity, predominant materials of the ground, wall and roof of the census home, use of census home, situation of the census home, family quantity and whole variety of individuals usually residing within the family, in keeping with a notification issued by the Registrar Basic and Census Commissioner.

The numerators will ask whether or not the top of the family belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or ”Different” class, it mentioned.

Questions associated to fundamental supply of lighting, whether or not the household has “access to latrine”, “type of latrine”, “waste water outlet”, “availability of bathing facility”, “availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection” and “main fuel used for cooking” may also be requested by the enumerators, the notification mentioned.

The 2021 census shall be performed via a cell phone utility, shifting away from the normal pen and paper.

The census could have its reference date as March 1, 2021, however for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will likely be October 1, 2020.