In a former Denver pawn shop, an ambitious new winery is producing authentic Italian wines

A view of the Barolo wine area in Piedmont, Italy. That is the place Attimo relies, in Monforte d’Alba, the place proprietor Jon Schlegel runs a rustic visitor home and winery. (Dan Fogarty, Offered by Attimo)

Should you’ve ever vacationed in Italy, or perhaps daydreamed of spending a season — heck, even a 12 months — there, you’ll respect Denver restaurateur Jon Schlegel’s second of two life objectives.

The primary, apparently, was to open a enterprise by the age of 30, which Schlegel completed when he began the breakfast behemoth Snooze, now with round 40 areas in 5 states and rising.

The second was to stay abroad, however not simply as a everlasting vacationer.

At 40, Schlegel moved along with his Denver-based household to a small city within the Barolo wine area, the place he would be taught the winemaking enterprise and a few six years later open a Colorado- and Italy-based vineyard to bridge his two livelihoods.

On Friday, he debuted Attimo (Italian for “moment”) on Larimer Avenue, inside a former EZ Pawn and subsequent door to the unique Snooze location.

“I get to wake up every day and either serve you Benedicts or serve you grape juice,” Schlegel mentioned with a giant smile.

Bottles of Barolo and Barbaresco, the “king and queen” of Piedmont wines, in line with Attimo’s web site. These are licensed by the Italian authorities with the superior “denominazione di origine controllata e garantita” designation. (Dan Fogarty, Offered by Attimo)

The Denver vineyard was simply the final step in a course of that included shopping for a small Monforte d’Alba mattress and breakfast and a 2-acre winery, constructing relationships (in Italian) with neighboring farmers after which convincing two governments to let him open a wine enterprise that spans each nations.

Within the span of a month, Attimo winemaker David Fletcher ships the fermented juice from Genoa to Houston to Denver, throughout which era he and Schlegel can monitor their valuable cargo’s progress and even watch its temperature.

As soon as it arrives to the Larimer Avenue facility, the wine is pumped into barrels the place it’s aged for months and, within the case of Barolo and Barbaresco, bottled with the Italian authorities’s superior “denominazione di origine controllata e garantita” designation sticker. And this in Colorado.

Or it’s blended to make Attimo’s home bianco, rosato and rosso. Within the Denver taproom, you’ll discover all of these, plus Chardonnay, Barbera, Nebbiolo and a Dolcetto.

“This is your pizza, your simple pasta, your $10 everyday drinking wine (in Italy),” Schlegel says.

And to go along with the glasses, flights or bottles ($20-$65), a former Snooze chef is making ready fairly true-to-Piedmont snacks, from brief rib agnolotti ($10) to burrata with giardiniera ($14) and lecca lecca di prosciutto (principally a ham-wrapped breadstick, $eight).

You don’t wish to skip out on this taproom meals, both. Schlegel calls the menu “Michelin bar snacks” as a result of recipes had been developed by Amy Bellotti and Marc Lanteri, who run a Michelin-starred restaurant outdoors of Alba. Seems Bellotti is from Colorado, and at Attimo, the connections alongside these strains simply proceed.

Schlegel has partnered along with his alma mater, College of Denver, to take two college students yearly to Barolo for an schooling in winemaking. He’s using a few of them now at Attimo. The vineyard already has round 100 eating places and retail retailers carrying its juice in Denver.

Exterior of Colorado, you could find Attimo wines in Arizona, California and Illinois, with 5 extra markets deliberate for 2020. Like Snooze subsequent door to it, Attimo on Larimer Avenue is only the start, in Denver and elsewhere, although Schlegel talks prefer it’s the top of his 20-year plan.

“I can’t believe I’m in the former EZ Pawn shop right now!” Schlegel says, standing earlier than framed photographs of household and vineyards, inside a 7,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, tasting room, occasion house and schooling middle. “This is my last office,” he promised.

2246 Larimer St., 2-9 p.m. Sunday by Thursday and till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, attimowine.getbento.com

