In a New Year market that’s had a surprisingly early start, luxury condos open sales a 10-minute walk from Cherry Creek

High-selling south Denver agent Rike Palese is seeing extraordinarily uncommon exercise available in the market for this early within the yr — and he’ll do nothing to sluggish that tempo when he opens gross sales Saturday, Jan. 11, on a 36-unit challenge of luxurious condos 6 blocks from Cherry Creek’s eating district.

Saturday morning, Palese and workforce accomplice Jonathan Keiler of Re/Max Professionals open their gross sales middle for One19 Cherry Creek at 119 S. Harrison St., four blocks east of the venerable Chopper’s Sports activities Grill in Cherry Creek South.

“It’s turning out to be a very unusual market,” says Palese, who already took reservations on One19 from 5 individuals who acquired in earlier than Saturday’s scheduled opening. “Last year, it began heating up in the spring, but buyers are exceptionally positive about the economy now, and we were seeing things warming up in December.”

With just about no competitors for buy product in Cherry Creek, this challenge is prone to sizzle early on, says Palese.

“Denver is marking a huge demand for lifestyle product of all types,” he provides. “Some of the people we’re talking with are older, some are younger, but they all have busy lives and busy jobs and they want to be free of maintenance.”

At One19’s new gross sales middle, you’ll see the three-story apartment already effectively alongside — shut sufficient that severe consumers can don a tough hat and stroll some precise items inside — ones that present ethereal interiors.

The challenge has a single one-bedroom priced at $585,000, anticipated to vanish instantly. However the bulk of roomy two-bedroom and two-plus-den items are priced from the $800s to low $1 hundreds of thousands, a few of them as massive as 1,625 sq. ft.

Six houses on the highest ground are getting rooftop decks wanting east towards D.C. Burns Park, and all could have devoted underground parking and finishes that Palese says are fascinating for this worth vary: 9-foot ceilings, Bosch kitchen home equipment with a built-in fridge in cupboard livery, Euro-style cupboards, engineered wood-plank flooring, quartz tops, a pleasant alternative of taps together with in stylish black, and linear fireplaces on most.

Make your transfer now, earlier than the top to the month, and also you’ll get $15,000 off the value, together with a free washer and dryer and mesh window coverings.

Palese and his workforce will present you renderings for a “Great Room” amenity space with lounge and bar and a Peloton-stocked health studio, and for a rear courtyard with backyard, barbecue and hearth pits. The placement is four blocks from the Gates Tennis Heart at Pulaski Park, and simply as near the Cherry Creek Bike Path into downtown.

Early purchaser visitors, Palese provides, has included plenty of potential consumers seeking to promote their older houses in Hilltop and Crestmoor — and others coming from older townhouse initiatives in surrounding blocks.

“They all want to get into lock-n-leave and single-level living,” he says. “The resale products that they’re seeing now are 15 years old, but they all want new and fresh.”

In the meantime, Cherry Creek’s status for top-shelf eating is taking up much more attract with new restaurant openings. From the eating district, head east on First Avenue a half mile to Harrison and switch south 2 blocks.

