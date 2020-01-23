In Addition to Larger Projects, Kojima Hopes to Develop Smaller, Episodic Games

During the last a number of months, Kojima has spoken slightly candidly in regards to the type of tasks he needs to develop following Dying Stranding’s comparatively current launch. Movies are, after all, on the forefront of his thoughts. Nevertheless, video games may also stay a staple of Kojima Productions, considered one of which can see the creator take a deeper dive into horror. His ambitions don’t cease there, although. Along with movie tasks and greater sport releases, Kojima hopes to supply smaller, episodic gaming experiences.

Kojima shared this notion throughout an interview for the February sixth situation of Famitsu. In keeping with DualShockers, the problem features a 30-page function celebrating Kojima Productions’ fourth anniversary. Within the unfold is an interview with Kojima and legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, whereby they share tales about their long-running partnership. When requested what they want to work on subsequent, they each listed a slew of concepts. Kojima’s need to develop episodic and digital-only titles appears among the many most attention-grabbing. How would Kojima sort out the challenges of an episodic launch? It positive can be fascinating to seek out out.

The duo shared different concepts, too. Whereas a “big” sport of some type is on the playing cards, Kojima talked about his curiosity in anime. An anime venture, he advised Famitsu, would enable Shinkawa to discover extra mecha design work. Although anime is a taxing endeavor, Kojima thinks it could possibly be simpler than sport improvement. Furthermore, he reaffirmed his hopes of making movies, saying he’d wish to make a minimum of one which options Shinkawa’s designs. The 2 briefly spoke of eager to work on a manga collectively, too.

In keeping with Kojima, Kojima Productions plans to start improvement on a number of video games. One would be the aforementioned “big” sport, however neither Kojima nor Shinkawa would elaborate additional. As such, there’s no telling if both of those tasks are associated to one thing that’s been beforehand teased.

Dying Stranding is in shops now for the HEARALPUBLICIST four. It’ll come to PC someday this summer time.

[Source: Famitsu via DualShockers]