In Bengal, A “Justice Clock” Soon Will Display Number Of Pending Cases

Kolkata:

A ”Justice Clock” shall be put in on the Calcutta Excessive Courtroom on January 22, displaying the standing of circumstances in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official mentioned in Kolkata.

The digital LED show board beside the ”E” gate of the excessive court docket shall be inaugurated by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, its Registrar Normal Rai Chatterjee mentioned.

The ”Justice Clock” will present the variety of circumstances pending earlier than all district and subordinate courts within the state and the standing of every, Mr Chatterjee mentioned.

It’s going to additionally show the rating of the courts, based mostly on their efficiency in disposing of the circumstances.

There are at the least 22.81 lakh circumstances pending earlier than completely different courts within the state, of which 17.7 lakh are legal fits, in response to the Nationwide Judicial Knowledge Grid.

Of the overall pending circumstances within the state, together with civil and legal, over three lakh have been pending for greater than 10 years, as per the grid.

On the excessive court docket, 2,28,161 circumstances are at present pending earlier than the Calcutta Excessive Courtroom as on November 30, the info supplied by its administration mentioned.

Of those, 1,70,039 are civil and 38,302 are legal circumstances pending earlier than the appellate facet of the excessive court docket, whereas 19,820 are unique facet civil issues.