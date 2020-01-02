In Biting Cold, ‘Dadis’ Of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Protest Citizenship Law

CAA Protest: Asma Khatun, 90, Bilkis, 82 and Sarvari, 75 have been protesting the amended Citizenship Act

New Delhi:

An image of resilience has surrounded Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh space the place ladies protestors have led protests for over fifteen days in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, shedding the consolation of their houses. Amid the protestors within the freezing Delhi winter, is one thing that can’t be missed: The ‘Dadis‘ (Grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh.

Asma Khatun, 90, Bilkis, 82 and Sarvari, 75, had been requested for his or her full names and all three of them had one single reply: “We won’t tell. Since we do not have documents to prove. It might be held against us.”

The three ladies, accorded a distinguished area within the entrance row on every day of the protests, are actually being hailed because the ‘Dadis‘ of Shaheen Bagh.

To a easy query on why they’re protesting, they reply one after the other:

“Ask (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi why we are protesting,” says Asma Khatun, the strongest and the oldest of them. “Why did we have to see a day like this? That I will have to sit in protest? I am against CAA,” says Asma.

“He wants us to furnish documents to prove citizenship? There are so many people in this country who have no papers. Many lose their papers to natural calamities like floods and rain. Where will they get there documents from? I dare Modi to name 7 generations of his family. I will name 9,” thunders Asma, on being requested why she needed the regulation revoked.

On being requested about counter protests in favour of the Citizenship regulation, Asma says, “Those who are not aware of the law support it.”

“Look at the protest where we are. It is not that only Muslims are protesting. Come and see how many people are distributing food. They are from all religions. Someone is giving us bananas, some giving us juice and biscuits,” stated Bilkis.

Sarvari, the youngest of the three ‘Dadis‘ summed up the protests.

“We are all born here and we would want to die here itself. From all religions. These laws are divisive. And I am not going to present any documents if there is such a drive. These laws are unfair to those who cannot produce those documents. So we will stand in solidarity.”

Onlookers on the protest website say the aged ladies defy their age with a powerful combating spirit.

On being requested until when the ladies intend to sit down in protest, they are saying that extreme winter chilly makes no distinction to them.

“We do not feel cold out in the open. We have the support of everyone. After all, I want to tell the future generations that we fought for their rights.”

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’s going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.