In Clampdown After Violence, UP Cops Send Notices To Dead Man, Men In 90s

In large-scale violence that engulfed many components of Uttar Pradesh throughout protests in opposition to the citizenship regulation two weeks in the past, 21 folks died, many others together with police personnel had been injured and there was large-scale destruction of presidency and personal property, additionally allegedly by the police personnel who had been accused of clamping down in an arbitrary method.

In western Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, the place 4 folks died in clashes on December 20, about 35 circumstances had been registered over the violence, 29 folks named in them and 14 folks had been arrested and jailed by Firozabad Police.

After the violence subsided, the native police despatched out notices to not less than 200 folks asking them to show they might not be a risk to peace within the space.

One such discover served is within the identify of Banne Khan, who died six years in the past on the age of 94.

Two different males of their 90s – 93-year-old Fasahat Meer Khan who has been bedridden for months and 90-year-old Sufi Ansar Hussain, who’s affected by pneumonia and has simply returned from a Delhi hospital after his remedy, have additionally obtained related notices.

Mr Khan is the founder of a faculty in Firozabad whereas Mr Husaain has been a caretaker at a neighborhood mosque for about six a long time. Each males are members of their native peace committees which have distinguished members of civil society and recurrently coordinates with the police for sustaining peace in any space.

In notices issued to each males, they had been requested to look earlier than a authorities Justice of the Peace and apply for bail after submitting a bond of Rs 10 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities says this was an error and will probably be rectified.

“There was a lot of pressure on us to maintain peace and these were interim measures taken based on reports from various police stations,” Firozabad Metropolis Justice of the Peace Kunwar Pankaj Singh was quoted as saying by information company ANI. “No action will be taken against any elderly people,” he added.