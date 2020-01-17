In Congress Delhi Campaign Song, Shiela Dikshit’s Legacy Is The Highlight

Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi’s Chief Minister for 3 consecutive phrases.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s legacy throughout her 15-year stint is the main target of the Congress theme track launched by the occasion on Friday forward of the meeting elections. “Phir Se Congress Wali Delhi (Congress rule in Delhi once more)” is the election slogan typically repeated in almost two-minute lengthy video tweeted by the Congress’s official Twitter deal with.

Senior Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, who died final yr, was Delhi’s chief ministers for 3 consecutive phrases between 1998 and 2013. In the course of the occasion’s stint, Delhi turned the greenest capital, the video highlights. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka additionally characteristic within the track.

“The Congress government’s primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking supply to the citizens of Delhi, and during the party’s 15-year rule in Delhi, the power and water situations were not only improved, but also ensured that Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors,” Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra advised reporters as he launched the track on Friday.

कांग्रेस वाली दिल्ली! pic.twitter.com/LBHrsWtG56 — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 17, 2020

The Shiela Dikshit authorities, that “changed the face” of the nationwide capital, then shifted its give attention to enhancing the infrastructure and constructed 67 flyovers to ease visitors jams and make the Ring Highway signal-free, he additional mentioned.

The battle for Delhi, which votes on February eight, is three-cornered. The ruling Aam Admi Occasion making an attempt to retain the nationwide capital faces a troublesome struggle from the BJP and the Congress. Votes will likely be counted on February 11.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which has already declared all its candidates for all of the 70 seats within the metropolis, was additionally the primary to launch election marketing campaign track – Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Previous 5 years have been good, maintain going with Kejriwal’). It gained 67 of 70 seats within the final meeting elections.

The election marketing campaign for the BJP, which has out of energy in Delhi for almost twenty years, was launched final month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)