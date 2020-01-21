In first year, Denver Superintendent Susana Cordova tried to find common ground in a divided district

Susana Cordova’s first 12 months as superintendent of Denver colleges was marked by what one observer known as a “torrent of change.” A month after she took workplace final January, the Denver academics union went on strike for the primary time in a quarter-century.

To pay for the raises academics received, Cordova in March slashed greater than 200 positions from the district’s central workplace. And a historic election in November delivered her a brand new boss: a college board managed for the primary time by union-backed members.

Cordova, 53, weathered the adjustments. Her model, which mixes deep listening with a disarming yearn for collaboration, was seen by many as a refreshing change from years previous.

“I feel like our lines of communication are very open,” mentioned Tiffany Choi, president of the Denver Classroom Academics Affiliation, which traditionally had a contentious relationship with the district.

However in terms of whether or not Cordova is main the district in a greater course, many supporters and critics alike are taking a wait-and-see method. With 93,000 college students and greater than 10,000 full-time staff, Denver Public Colleges is, proverbially, an enormous ship to show.

