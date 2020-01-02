In Heavy Fog, Multi-Car Pile-Up On Rajasthan Highway

The aciident befell on Jaipur-Delhi Nationwide Freeway Eight on Thursday morning.

Alwar:

Round a dozen individuals acquired injured after over 30 autos collided on Jaipur-Delhi Nationwide Freeway Eight on account of low visibility brought on by heavy fog immediately morning, information company ANI reported.

The incident befell in Dooghera, round 60 km from Alwar metropolis in Rajasthan.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital and the broken autos are being faraway from the street.

Dense fog within the morning led to poor visibility within the morning on NH-Eight.

Final week, related pile-up befell at Saban chowk on Nationwide Freeway-Eight through which two died and 12 acquired injured.