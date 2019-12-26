In Lone Pine, a lawyer fights to change campground’s derogatory name. The town pushes back

Storm clouds gathered over japanese Sierra Nevada peaks on a latest weekday when Allen Berrey noticed a modest granite gravestone engraved with the identify Jose C. Pires.

It was a crummy day to go to Mt. Whitney Cemetery, however Berrey had a purpose to spend it amongst tons of of grave websites adorned with small American flags and flowers.

He stepped as much as introduce himself. “Hello there, Joe,” he stated, with a toothy smile. “I’m a lawyer, and I’m not going to let folks call you derogatory names anymore.”

Berrey reached into his backpack and pulled out a bottle of port. He poured slightly right into a paper cup. Elevating it, he stated, “Salud!”

* * *

Lone Pine is an Owens Valley city the place Hollywood filmed a lot of its westerns, together with some involving an outsider arriving to tackle the powers that be. Berrey might be a kind of characters. He has made it his mission to revive honor to Pires, who’s memorialized at a Lone Pine campground that was way back named “Portagee Joe.”

Till he died in 1960, Pires was simply one of many many tramps who camped on the western fringe of city. Good-natured and hospitable, he had a fame as an area Robin Hood who stole turkeys from neighboring ranches throughout Christmas week to provide them to needy households.

He turned referred to as Portagee Joe, a slur adopted from a Portuguese character in John Steinbeck’s 1935 novel “Tortilla Flat.”

Apparently, few in Inyo took offense within the 1960s when the county tore down Pires’ crude homestead on Lone Pine Creek and named it Portagee Joe Campground.

California is dotted with quite a few racially offensive place names, a lot of them holdovers from the Gold Rush. Close to Sacramento, a gaggle has petitioned to vary the identify of Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Space, sparking debate on whether or not the identify is “out of date” or as a substitute related to the positioning’s historical past.

In Lone Pine, Berrey has come beneath private assault for desirous to rename it for one thing that’s “more respectful and dignified,” as he places it. In a group the place mistrust of huge change runs deep, many residents and county officers say the prevailing identify captures a second in historical past and is acceptable for an area Portuguese man, who, based on some, didn’t appear to thoughts the moniker.

A modest granite gravestone marks the grave website of Jose C. Pires at Mt. Whitney Cemetery in Lone Pine, Calif. (Louis Sahagun / Los Angeles Instances)

“We called him Portagee Joe and he liked the attention,” recalled Kathleen New, 75, govt director of the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce, who’s strongly against the proposed identify change. “It wasn’t a derogatory slur to him.”

“Allen Berrey, however, is a moron,” she added. “What right does he have to come into our valley and change our history?”

In New’s nook is Michael Prather, a Lone Pine resident and outstanding environmental activist. “The county has many pressing matters more deserving of its attention than this,” Prather stated.

Born and raised in Yosemite Nationwide Park, Berrey has all the time stayed near the excessive peaks of the Sierra. In Yosemite, his father was a advertising and marketing director for a park concessionaire and his mom was a ranger. To today, he prefers logging garments over fits, and sometimes dons a black Dorfman-Pacific Scala Classico “Sierra” hat that, he likes to say, is “something John Muir would wear.”

Though labeled an outsider, Berrey has lived in Inyo County since 1997, typically championing underdogs.

For almost two years he was a county public defender in Inyo, house to 16,000 folks. “I mostly represented young men — many of them Paiute Indians — who were put in shackles in detention cells,” he stated.

In his present campground campaign, Berrey initially introduced the county with a compromise resolution he felt would respect native historical past and present empathy for the emotions of People of Portuguese descent: change the identify to “Portuguese Joe.”

Upon additional consideration, nonetheless, Berrey nixed that concept. That identify, too, he determined, could be inappropriate for a publicly-funded campground.

Kevin Carunchio, who was Inyo County administrator on the time, sought to finish the furor with an official compromise of his personal: maintain the prevailing identify, however add historic details about the way it turned hooked up to the campground.

However that change by no means took place, prompting Berrey this month to launch a brand new offensive, which works past lobbying Inyo County supervisors to take up the matter. He notified each Inyo County and the proprietor of the campground land, the Los Angeles Division of Water and Energy, of his intent to sue.

“In the local vernacular: I have a burr under my saddle — I want the name changed,” he stated. “Right now, the county is perpetuating a racial slur, which is a perverse way to honor the man.”

The lawyer knowledgeable Clarence Martin, aqueduct supervisor for the Los Angeles utility, that the lease settlement “contains LADWP’s requirement that Inyo County not engage in any form of discrimination in its operation of the campground.”

“The county’s use of the pejorative word ‘portagee’ in the name of the leased campground site is an act of discrimination against a group of persons based on national origin; and it is therefore a violation of the referenced antidiscrimination covenant in the LADWP-Inyo County lease,” he wrote, including that the county’s expenditure of funds to function Portagee Joe Campground is due to this fact unlawful.

Anselmo Collins, director of water operations on the LADWP, wouldn’t go that far. “We are not supportive of any derogatory slur,” he stated in an interview. “The name of that campground is not a good thing … but it is a county campground.”

In a county the place LADWP owns a lot of the land and water and has a grip on the area’s financial stability, the dispute has left Inyo County Supervisor Matt Kingsley, whose district contains Lone Pine, in a clumsy place.

“With a lawsuit threatened against Los Angeles and the county, I have to be careful,” he stated. “But I also need more time to deal with this. That’s because I have a whole town that wants the name to stay the same.”

Racial tensions have lengthy simmered within the 180-mile-long Owens Valley, beginning within the 1800s, when U.S. troops have been despatched to guard settlers and the land and water they’d successfully stolen from Native People.

In 1863, settlers and troopers chased 35 Paiute Indians into Owens Lake, simply south of Lone Pine, to drown or be gunned down.

About seven miles to the north, within the shadow of Mt. Whitney, is the Manzanar internment camp, the place U.S. authorities detained hundreds of Japanese People throughout World Conflict II.

After the flip of the final century, Pires joined the stream of Portuguese immigrants escaping depressed financial situations within the Atlantic archipelagos of the Azores, Cape Verde and Madiera. Like many others, Pires discovered his strategy to the mountain communities of the Sierra Nevada, the place sheep and mining industries provided a path towards integration into American society.

Pires died on Dec. eight, 1960, of coronary heart illness. Though locals knew him as Portagee Joe, pals or family members had the gravestone engraved with the nickname Portuguese Joe, maybe as a measure of respect.

A six-paragraph obituary within the Inyo Register newspaper provides what little is understood about Pires, who was born in 1904 within the city of San Aras on the island of Treseia, off the coast of Portugal. He got here to the US in 1920, and 21 years later settled in Lone Pine.

Over the last eight months of his life, it says, Pires attended the Foursquare Church, the place he confided throughout a testimonial service that “he loved the Lord but wasn’t sure whether the Lord loved him.”

On the conclusion of the funeral service at Mt. Whitney Cemetery, the officiating pastor and a resident on guitar sang Joe’s favourite tune, “This World Is Not My Home,” written by Albert Brumley in 1936.

This world will not be my house, I’m simply passing by means of,

My treasures are laid up someplace past the blue

The angels beckon me from heaven’s open door

And I can’t really feel at house on this world anymore.

Current on the graveside have been his pals, the obit stated.

* * *

After ingesting the toast, Berrey lifted his coat collar and adjusted his hat because the chilly wind blew.

“I really don’t understand the animosity over this — it’s not like trying to change the name to Che Guevara,” he stated, shaking his head.