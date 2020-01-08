In-N-Out Burger wants to open a drive-thru in Lakewood

Consumers at Lakewood’s Belmar mall would be the subsequent to reap the griddled advantages of In-N-Out Burger’s growth into Colorado.

The California-based burger chain has submitted preliminary plans for a drive-thru restaurant at 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd., a vacant lot that sits simply north of Alameda Avenue and the Belmar buying middle, town of Lakewood confirmed Wednesday.

The situation was first reported by 9News.

Lakewood’s evaluation course of might take round six months, in line with Stacie Oulton, town’s public info officer.

“The city’s review of the proposal is still in the preliminary stages,” Oulton informed The Denver Publish by way of electronic mail Wednesday, “and the plan will be modified prior to final approval.”

If authorised, Lakewood could be the fifth Entrance Vary outpost for the model. Up to now, In-N-Out has set its sights on Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, Fort Collins and Aurora. No Denver addresses have been confirmed.

The burger model’s Colorado headquarters ought to arrive in Colorado Springs this summer time, with the opening of a 100,000-square-foot distribution facility and a 150,000-square-foot workplace constructing.

In-N-Out shops will comply with towards the top of the yr at Colorado Springs’ Victory Ridge growth, Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall, Fort Collins’ Faculty Avenue, City Middle in Aurora and now doubtless Belmar.