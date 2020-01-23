In Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher, Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Rage-Tweets

Actor Anupam Kher hit again at Naseeruddin Shah for his criticising him.

New Delhi:

Swaraj Kaushal, former Mizoram Governor and husband of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, slammed actor Naseeruddin Shah for attacking actor Anupam Kher and calling him a “clown”.

“This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt. General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy,” Mr Kaushal stated in a sequence on tweets.

In a latest interview to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah, whereas discussing the present state of affairs within the nation within the backdrop of the protests towards the controversial citizenship legislation and the lists, spoke of the help the federal government was receiving from the movie trade.

For example, he cited Anupam Kher.

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can testify to his sycophantic nature. It is in his blood. He can’t help it,” Mr Shah stated.

Swaraj Kaushal defended Anupam Kher, saying he has identified him for 47 years.

“What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken,” Mr Kaushal stated in a sequence on tweets.

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah, you’re an ungrateful man. This nation gave you all of the identify, fame and cash. But you’re a disillusioned man. You married outdoors your faith. Nobody ever stated a phrase. Your brother grew to become Lt.Normal of the Indian Military. Have you ever not been given extra — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Anupam Kher on Wednesday accused Naseeruddin Shah, 69, of criticising plenty of celebrities and claimed that he thought-about himself “in very good company”.

“If you could criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company. And none of them has taken your statements seriously. Because we all know this is not you speaking. The substances you have been consuming for years have taken away your sense of judging what is right and what is not,” Anupam Kher stated in a video assertion he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Huge protests have been held over the previous few weeks towards the Citizenship Modification Act – which the federal government says will assist minorities from Muslim-dominated Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say they worry the legislation discriminates towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.